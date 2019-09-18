close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
AFP
September 18, 2019

Russia says no threat after blast in lab holding smallpox

World

AFP
September 18, 2019

MOSCOW: Russia has said there is no threat of contamination after an explosion and fire at a Soviet-era biological weapons facility in Siberia that stocked samples of the Ebola and smallpox viruses. The blast happened Monday at “Vector”, a state-run virus and biotechnology research centre that is one of only two locations in the world to hold the smallpox virus. The Russian health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said a fire broke out when a gas cylinder exploded, injuring one worker at the facility. Glass was broken but the structure of the building remained intact and there were no biohazardous materials in the room where the explosion happened, the watchdog said.

