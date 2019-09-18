Umar Akmal determined to take fresh start

LAHORE: Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal is determined for a fresh start to his international career and vowed that he will not disappoint the selectors if given a chance in Sri Lanka series.

Umar Akmal was named among the 20 probables for the upcoming series against the Islanders on Monday. He talked to media after the play ended on day three of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match and said his confidence increased after playing a big knock in first game of the domestic circuit.

The 29-year-old affirmed that club matches in general and Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament in particular helped him to regain form. He said he is willing to bat at any number according to team plan if selected in Sri Lanka series and told that he is paying special attention to fitness.