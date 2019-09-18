close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Faran Sports organises annual fixture

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

LAHORE: The 17th annual fixture of Faran Sports Cricket Club was held at Jallo stadium.Faran Sports Fighters beat Faran Sports Lions in this annual exhibition match by 25 runs. M Faheem was declared man of the match for his brilliant fifty (52).

Chief guest Shahraiz Abdullah Rokhri (Member PCB’s BoG) and Mian Abid Ali distributed prizes among players. Prize winners included Hassam Mehfooz (best batsman), Ali Raza (best bowler), Ijaz Ali (best allrounder), M Faheem (best fielder), M Sohail (best wicketkeeper) and Khizer Sattar (emerging player). Cricket organisers Sh Muhammad Sarwar, Ayaz Yousaf Khan, Mian Aslam, Ghulam Abbas, Mehboob Alam were also present on the occasion.

