Kainat, Aliya star in women’s cricket

LAHORE: Kainat Hafeez and Aliya Riaz steered their team Blasters to thrilling one wicket win over PCB Challengers in the PCB National Triangular One-day Women Cricket Championship Here at Bagh-i-Jinnah Ground on Tuesday.

Kainat Hafeez scored a fine half-century in for Blasters win while Aliya Riaz took three wickets. Kainat’s 82 helped PCB Blasters chase the target of 191 runs set by PCB Challengers.

Earlier, PCB Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. In their allotted 50 overs, they scored 190 for eight. Bismah Maroof top-scored with 55-ball 33 that included four fours. Aliya Riaz was the pick of the bowler for PCB Blasters with three wickets.