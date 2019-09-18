FIFA to monitor normalisation body working: Gros

KARACHI: A senior official of FIFA on Tuesday said that the world body would closely monitor the working of the normalisation committee appointed for Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and believes that the committee would work with neutrality to help resolve the long-standing dispute of Pakistan’s football which has rocked the sport for the last few years.

“Yes, I will come regularly to Pakistan to make sure that we are on track. The committee will also submit its report on monthly basis with FIFA which will also carry minutes of its various meetings, the decisions and progress of its working,” Alexandre Gros, Senior MA Governance Services Manager Secretary General Division of FIFA told a group of reporters during a discussion here on Tuesday.

This is the third visit of Gros to Pakistan and the first to Karachi. He was part of FIFA and Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) delegations which visited Lahore for a couple of times recently to interview both the conflicting factions and screen their nominated candidates for composing the normalisation committee.

FIFA a few days ago announced the composition of the normalisation committee under its chairman Humza Khan, a former Karachi United captain. The committee has been given nine-month mandate, subject to extension, to conduct club scrutiny, hold elections at the district and provincial level before going for holding the PFF’s elections which would be held under the 2015 PFF Constitution. The other members of the normlisation committee are Sikandar Khattak, Munir Ahmed Khan Sadhana, Syed Hasan Najib Shah and former Pakistan captain and former Secretary General of PFF Col Mujahidullah Tareen. The committee will hold its first meeting at Lahore on Wednesday (today). Gros will also meet the committee members. But he confirmed that he would not be part of the committee formal meeting.

“I will not be part of its meeting tomorrow, though, I will meet its members,” Gros said. Despite some sort of objections being raised by a group regarding the neutrality of the committee chairman Humza Khan, Gros firmly believes that he will act with neutrality. “We are confident that he (Humza) does not work for either party,” Gros said.

“Humza’s selection was made purely by FIFA as he was not nominated by any party. We knew his former affiliation with the Karachi United and Taha Ali Zai but we firmly believe that he would keep top level neutrality in his working,” Gros stressed.

Gros said FIFA knew the complexity of Pakistan’s matter and had to act eventually to save the country’s football from any further damage.

“Pakistan’s situation is very tricky,” Gros observed. “The country has a population of 220 million and it is very low in FIFA rankings and needs stability. If we did not act the way vicious cycle would continue to damage the game,” Gros said. When asked about a relationship between the state and a federation Gros said that it was important for both the state and association to have cordial relations.

Gros also was hopeful that Ashfaq-led PFF would hand over the PFF headquarters and bank accounts to the normalisation committee within the stipulated time-frame. Gros said that the committee would get operational funds from FIFA and the AFC which, besides in helping it in fulfilling its basic mandate, it would enable it to run day-to-day affairs of PFF and organise football activities,” Gros said.