Wed Sep 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

National cricket camp begins today

Sports

LAHORE: Training camp of Pakistan cricket team for upcoming ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka will begin at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from Wednesday.The Probables of training include, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, M Amir, M Hasnain, M Nawaz, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.

