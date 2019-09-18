Fakhar apprises Akbar of baseball team performance

LAHORE: Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball met Akbar Hussain Durrani, Secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, in his office. Tahir Mahmood Secretary Finance Pakistan Federation Baseball was also present on the occasion.

At the meeting, Syed Fakhr Ali Shah presented to the Secretary the report of the International Baseball Tournaments played this year. Pakistan won silver medal in the 14th West Asia Baseball Cup played in Sri Lanka while Pakistan took 6th position in the 10th U-15 Asian Baseball Championship which was played in China. The Secretary congratulated Fakhr Shah on Pakistan’s outstanding performance. According to the Federal Secretary, the performance of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) is satisfactory and the Government will assist them in every possible way due to the best performance of the Federation.

Syed Fakhr Ali Shah disclosed that the Pakistan team is going to participate in the 29th Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan on October 8, 2019 which is also the qualifying round of the Olympic 2020. Teams from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are participating in the tournament. Pakistan Federation Baseball has requested the camp and players’ tickets from the Ministry and the Federal Secretary has assured full cooperation.

Fakhr further told the Federal Secretary that the Federation wants to start a baseball academy in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board and the Ministry of Sports at the baseball ground in Islamabad for the development of baseball in Islamabad. Pakistan’s women’s baseball team is also participating in the second Asian women’s baseball championship being played in China from November 9.

In this regard, the camp of Pakistan Women’s Baseball team will be set up at Lahore College for Women University. The Federal Secretary will visit the camp to review the performance of the players.According to Syed Fakhr Shah, Pakistani teams have also been invited to feature in the U-12 and U-18 Asian Baseball Championships to be played next year.