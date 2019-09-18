Captaincy is just a stepping stone for De Kock

DHARAMSALA: When Faf du Plessis injured his shoulder during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in 2018, Quinton de Kock was given the opportunity to lead his country for the first time.

Unfortunately, his brief captaincy stint didn’t exactly go according to plan as South Africa lost both the games under his leadership.However, as the saying goes, ‘life always offers a second chance’, and the wicketkeeper-batsman was named as the captain of South Africa for the three-match T20I series in India. The aggressive opener has also been praised for his tactical nous and “cricketing brain” by Ottis Gibson, the former head coach, and his teammate David Miller.

Ahead of the second T20I versus India in Mohali, de Kock reckoned that the mantle of leading the side was “just a new stepping stone” in his career and that he is ready to take the extra responsibility of leading his country. Incidentally, the first game in Dharamsala was washed out due to persistent rain.

“I’m not too concerned (extra responsibility of leading the side). It’s just a new stepping stone in my career,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “Just gives me a bit of extra responsibility in the team. We’ll see how it goes - it can affect me negatively or positively - I’m not sure at the moment. Hopefully, it gives me the positive energy and I give the best I can do.”

After a disastrous 50-over World Cup campaign, South Africa are trying to bring in a few fresh faces. Anrich Nortje, the 25-year-old, who bowls with a good burst of pace as well as all-rounders - Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde - would be looking to make an impact during the T20I rubber.