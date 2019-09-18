QAT: Central, Southern Punjab match drawn

LAHORE: The four-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab ended in a draw at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Southern Punjab were 107 for one in their second innings with Sami Aslam and Umar Siddiq batting on 50 and 18, respectively. Southern Punjab’s only wicket to fall was that of their captain Shan Masood who scored 32.

Earlier in the day, M Saad and Faheem Ashraf resumed their innings at 30 and 41 respectively to put 80-run partnership. They helped Central Punjab, who started the day at 348 for five, reach 473 in response to Southern Punjab’s 467. Saad added 29 runs to his overnight score to finish with 70.

With the Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch deteriorating, the remaining five Central Punjab wickets were picked by spinners. Mohammad Irfan and Zahid Mahmood took all of their wickets on Tuesday, getting four for 120 and one for 130 respectively.

Both teams bagged 11 points, five of which came from the draw.

Southern Punjab got five for scoring more than 400 runs inside 110 overs and Central Punjab got four for scoring between 350 and 400. Central Punjab, however, had the upper hand in the bonus bowling points as they were awarded two points for picking six wickets in 110 overs.

Southern Punjab managed were given only one point for taking five wickets.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab 467 all-out in 134 overs (Sami Aslam 243*, Adnan Akmal 113, Aamer Yamin 64, Waqas Maqsood 4-83, Hasan Ali 3-100, Bilal Asif 2-116) and 107-1 (Sami Aslam 50, Shan Masood 32)

Central Punjab 473 all out in 150.1 overs (Umar Akmal 89, Azhar Ali 73, M Saad 70, Ahmed Shehzad 63, Faheem Ashraf 56, M Irfan (SLA) 4-120, Rahat Ali 3-72, Aamer Yamin 2-68)

Result: Match drawn Points: Central Punjab 11 Southern Punjab 11.