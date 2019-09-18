Taxpayers should not be harassed: IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has said that taxpayers should not be harassed as it hurts the economy.

He said that tax collectors can also raise revenue without being harsh while taxpayers should discharge national obligation by honestly paying taxes which is imperative for national development. Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah said this while speaking at a function jointly organised by Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) and Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) to announced provision of free legal aid to taxpayers facing harassment.

He said that taxpayers would be provided relief by adopting the procedure of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) and file their tax matters before the ADRC for early resolution of their disputes. President of RITBA Syed Tauqeer Bukhari President PTBA Abdul Qadir Memon noted tax expert Hafiz Muhammad Idrees and others also spoke on the occasion.