Row mars Sindh Assembly sitting

KARACHI: The session of the provincial assembly on Tuesday was marred due to a verbal clash between the opposition and treasury benches, causing pandemonium and preventing the proceedings of the House from going beyond the question hour, which was the first item on the day’s agenda.

The treasury and opposition lawmakers traded grave allegations, with their language often violating the norms of parliamentary content. To express their anger at the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, the opposition MPAs tore the copies of the agenda. Repeated attempts made by PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani to restore order in the House fell on deaf ears, as after issuing several directives, he was left with no other option but to adjourn the session until Friday. The argument broke out after PA opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi was denied the opportunity to speak in the House, resulting in the opposition lawmakers resorting to protest during the session. Naqvi warned that he would approach the International Parliamentary Union against such an attitude of the treasury benches.