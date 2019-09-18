close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Dacoit tortured by people

National

September 18, 2019

FAISALABAD: Locals Tuesday overpowered a dacoit and tortured him before handing him over to police of People's Colony.According to police, two motorcyclists snatched Rs 25,000 and a motorcycle from Nasir Mehmood of Railway Colony and a purse from his wife.

Locals overpowered one of the bandits when the couple raised a hue and cry. The accused was identified as Abdur Rehman of Jhang Road. He was tortured and then was handed over to police. The police recovered a purse, cash and motorcycle from the accused.

ACE arrests ASI: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday arrested an ASI of Kotwali police on charges of taking bribe.

According to ACE spokesman, Zahid Mukhtar of Green Town submitted to the ACE that ASI Ifran received Rs37,000 from him to quash a case. The ACE team arrested the ASI and recovered Rs 5,000 marked currency notes from him.

