300 hospital employees regularised

FAISALABAD: More than 300 employees of Allied Hospital Faisalabad were regularized. The workers were working in the hospital for the last four years on contract basis.A spokesman for the hospital said on Tuesday that Health Department had also issued notification for regularisation of more than 300 contractual employees of this hospital. Among these employees include ward boys, paramedical staff, lab technicians, lab assistants and class-IV employees, he added.