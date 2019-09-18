Woman, her son shot dead over enmity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were shot dead over enmity at Chak 29/JB on Tuesday. Accused Salamat Ali and Karamat Ali entered the house of Bashiran Bibi and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Bashiran Bibi and her son Asad died on the spot.
MAN KILLED, 25 HURT IN ACCIDENT: A worker of a textile mill was killed while 25 others were injured in an accident near Chak 190/RB on Tuesday. A bus was carrying workers of a textile mill when it overturned. As a result, Muhammad Ilyas was killed on the spot while 25 others were injured.
