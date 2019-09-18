close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Woman, her son shot dead over enmity

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were shot dead over enmity at Chak 29/JB on Tuesday. Accused Salamat Ali and Karamat Ali entered the house of Bashiran Bibi and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Bashiran Bibi and her son Asad died on the spot.

MAN KILLED, 25 HURT IN ACCIDENT: A worker of a textile mill was killed while 25 others were injured in an accident near Chak 190/RB on Tuesday. A bus was carrying workers of a textile mill when it overturned. As a result, Muhammad Ilyas was killed on the spot while 25 others were injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan