Woman, her son shot dead over enmity

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were shot dead over enmity at Chak 29/JB on Tuesday. Accused Salamat Ali and Karamat Ali entered the house of Bashiran Bibi and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Bashiran Bibi and her son Asad died on the spot.

MAN KILLED, 25 HURT IN ACCIDENT: A worker of a textile mill was killed while 25 others were injured in an accident near Chak 190/RB on Tuesday. A bus was carrying workers of a textile mill when it overturned. As a result, Muhammad Ilyas was killed on the spot while 25 others were injured.