IMF assured of accelerating privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Tuesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been assured that the process of privatisation will be accelerated and targets of economic development will be achieved.

This he said while addressing a press briefing of Pakistan and the IMF side in the presence of Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, SBP Governor Reza Baqir, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, IMF’s Mission Chief Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo and whole teams of both the Ministry of Finance and IMF side.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the IMF was important partner of Pakistan and they were committed to undertake key reforms and fulfil all targets under the IMF programme related to public finance, achieving macro-economic stability. He said that this dialogue with the IMF was ongoing process and would continue in the future.

IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department Jihad Azour ruled out the possibility of re-adjustments into envisaged targets under Fund program, and said that there was no need of re-setting the targets when the programme had just started almost three months ago.

“I don’t think there is need of re-setting the targets at this early stage as the first review of the IMF programme will take place by end October or early November. Now it is time to keep focus on implementation which will help achieving stabilisation and growth. In return it will result into achieving inclusive growth and creation of job opportunities. This programme is not aimed at adjustments only but structural reforms are the objectives of home-grown programme for which the IMF extended its support,” Jihad Azour said.

When asked about recent developments in the context of attacks on Saudi oil reserves, the visiting IMF director said that they were reassessing recent developments taking place in the region as it’s too early to make any judgment. He said there is volatility in the market for oil import dependent countries so they might have to set right direction of subsidies.

The IMF director said that the IMF programme had just started almost three months back and the real situation would come before us after two months as the review of the program would take place by end October or early November this year. He said that the exchange rate was moving towards market based and monetary tightening was done to stabilise the economy.

The IMF Mission Chief Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo said that it was their expectation to implement the programme targets as it would help cementing gains and would build business confidence.

“We will not revise any targets as the FBR on domestic front of General Sales Tax (GST) achieved 50 percent growth while overall total domestic revenue growth in shape of inland revenue achieved 30 percent growth in first two months,” he added.

Jihad Azour said that the IMF programme was dependent upon assistance of other partners as the Fund was providing $6 billion while other international financial institutions (IFIs) would provide $30 billion under the programme period.

When asked about Chinese loan, he replied that like other bilateral partners China also contributed in terms of rollover of its outstanding bilateral loan.

When asked about possibility of hiking electricity tariff, he said that there were shortages of energy supply and there was also issue of circular debt. The institutional reforms, he said, were necessary to undertake to grow at faster pace. He said the FBR targets would not be revised as they had seen impressive growth in first two months. The FBR is pursuing reforms on automation and efforts are underway to collect taxes with shared burden. He said that when there would be adjustments it would cause social pressures. The first good step, he said, was taken by the government to move towards social protection.

He said that there were large imbalances on economic front and time was needed to implement the IMF programme. When asked about similarities of IMF in case of Pakistan and Egypt, he said that Pakistan and Egypt were two different countries so outcome would also be different from each other.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians expressed serious concerns in front of the visiting IMF team over “unrealistic targets” envisaged under the Fund conditions, saying that this programme resulted into stagflation in terms of hiking prices and halting economic activities.

They asked the IMF to re-adjust the targets, especially on account of FBR annual collection of Rs5,550 billion, which requires a growth of 44 percent to achieve the desired results.

The visiting team led by Jihad Azour participated during the proceedings of in-camera meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue held under the chairmanship of Asad Umar here at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

The members belonging to opposition benches termed the IMF conditions and targets totally unrealistic and asked the Fund to re-adjust them in order to align with ground realities.

The parliamentarians criticised the policy of devaluation, hiking policy rates and fixing unrealistic fiscal target that is tantamount to putting more people into trap of poverty and unemployment.

The chair allocated for Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh remained vacant as he did not turn up into the meeting probably because of the federal cabinet meeting. Even parliamentarians belonging to treasury benches expressed concerns over the rising inflation and lowering of GDP growth resulting into increasing poverty and unemployment.

Nafeesa Shah of the PPP criticised the IMF for inclusion of condition on FATF into the Fund programme and said that it was against national sovereignty of Pakistan when the Fund raised China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related issues into programme.

Chairman of Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umar told journalists outside the committee room of the Parliament House after the meeting that the IMF team showed “satisfaction” on overall performance of the government in first two months of the current fiscal year. He said that it was yet to be seen how the IMF programme proceed in months ahead, but so far the IMF team was of the view that revenue collection of the FBR was showing sign of improvements.

To another query regarding shattering of the basis of IMF programme whereby the primary deficit exceeded and stood at 3.5 percent of GDP in last fiscal year, Asad Umar replied that the IMF talked about performance achieved in first two months and stated that “the programme was moving in the right direction”.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha from the PML-N said the IMF programme was resulting into layoff of one million and was bound to create further 3 million layoffs if the programme was not revised. She said that over 7 million would go into poverty trap.

The PML-N MNA Ahsan Iqbal told the IMF team that the rising current account deficit was not structural issue of Pakistan’s economy, but it went up in the context of pressing requirement for completion of early harvest projects of CPEC. While referring to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report, he said that the CAD was slashed down by 52 percent after completion of CPEC project. He said that it was one time phenomena that the CAD had touched peak in fiscal year 2017-18.

“With the IMF conditions, emergency brakes were applied to half economic activities, resulting into rising inflation and increasing miseries of people of Pakistan,” he said, and added that wrong prescription would result into wrong policy actions.

Qaiser Sheikh of the PML-N said that it was breach of privilege of Parliament that the government informed on the floor of the House that the budget deficit stood at 7.1 percent of GDP on June 11, 2019, but on June 30, it ended up at 8.9 percent of GDP. “There is need to ascertain why Rs800 billion added into the deficit in just 20 days,” he added.