ECP allows Maryam to retain PML-N VP post

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed Maryam Nawaz to retain vice president’s position in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but barred her from exercising powers of the party’s acting president.

A three-member bench of the electoral body on Tuesday announced its reserved judgment in a petition against the PML-N leader, seeking her removal from the post for being convicted in the Avenfield case.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, announcing the judgment, rejected the petition and allowed Maryam to retain the party position with the condition that she would not exercise powers of PML-N’s acting president till completion of her conviction-term.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar against Maryam’s appointment as the PML-N Vice President.

The CEC said the office of Vice President of PML-N was apparently “inactive”, therefore, that office could be retained by her, and added she would not be eligible to exercise powers of PML-N’s acting president, even if the office of the party president was vacant.Later talking to media, PML-N Counsel Zafarullah Khan said as per the party manifesto, Maryam would remain PML-N Vice President.