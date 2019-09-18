close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 18, 2019

ECP allows Maryam to retain PML-N VP post

Top Story

A
APP
September 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allowed Maryam Nawaz to retain vice president’s position in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but barred her from exercising powers of the party’s acting president.

A three-member bench of the electoral body on Tuesday announced its reserved judgment in a petition against the PML-N leader, seeking her removal from the post for being convicted in the Avenfield case.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, announcing the judgment, rejected the petition and allowed Maryam to retain the party position with the condition that she would not exercise powers of PML-N’s acting president till completion of her conviction-term.

The petition had been filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar against Maryam’s appointment as the PML-N Vice President.

The CEC said the office of Vice President of PML-N was apparently “inactive”, therefore, that office could be retained by her, and added she would not be eligible to exercise powers of PML-N’s acting president, even if the office of the party president was vacant.Later talking to media, PML-N Counsel Zafarullah Khan said as per the party manifesto, Maryam would remain PML-N Vice President.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story