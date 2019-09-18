Orientation session at Pakistan Studies Centre

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: An orientation session for the BS-Pakistan Studies students was held at the Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar, on Tuesday.
All staff members and students attended the session, said a press release. Assistant Professor Dr Farmanullah briefed the students about the rules and norms of the Centre and semester system.
In his keynote address, Prof. Dr Fakhr-ul-Islam, Director, Pakistan Study Centre, urged the students to use energies to the maximum towards excelling in studies.
He spoke in details about characteristics of successful human beings and students. The director and faculty replied to the questions raised by the students.
