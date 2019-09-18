close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

'No deal'

National

 
September 18, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a clear message of ''no deal'' with the corrupt which has disappointed the romour-mongers. He said the premier had waged jihad against corruption and the corrupt system for years and he could not even think of entering into any deal with the corrupt.

