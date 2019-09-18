KMU announces online application process for admission

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced the online application process for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes 2019-20 in all public sector medical/dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the schedule issued by the directorate of admissions, the application process started from Tuesday for admissions against various categories seats of 10 medical and four dental public sector colleges of the province.

The last date to apply for admission online would be September 30, whereas medical board of disabled candidates would meet on October 4, Hifz-e-Quran Test will be on October 7-8, display of provisional merit list on October 15 and a final merit list would be displayed on October 23, 2019, said a press release. It is worth mentioning that the admission process would be completed against various categories of seats including open merit, self-finance, merged area districts / FATA, backward areas, disabled, minorities, overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Army Public School (APS) victims and Afghan nationals.

As per the eligibility criteria, the candidates who seek to take admission in the public sector medical/dental colleges must have passed obtaining minimum 70 percent marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate or F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent qualification from any BISE in Pakistan or abroad and who have secured 60 percent marks in the ETEA Medical Entrance Test 2019.

For admission to MBBS 70 percent and BDS 60 percent aggregate marks is the minimum eligibility criteria. However as per PM&DC letter No 45-Ad-R/Council-2019/319354 dated 09.08.2019, the minimum benchmark for medical colleges will be reduced between 65 percent to 70 percent , while for Dental Colleges between 55 percent to 60 percent in case of availability of vacant seats.

According to Pakistan Medical & Dental Council MBBS and BDS (Admissions, House job and Internship) Regulations, 2018 (as amended on 30thMay, 2019) the merit for the purpose of admission shall be calculated as an aggregate percentage of marks at a ratio of Intermediate Pre-Medical/(HSSC) or equivalent 50 % and ETEA Medical Entrance Test 50 percent.