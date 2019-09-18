Countering extremism by Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative

The Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Studies at the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), International Islamic University, Islamabad, (IIUI) is working to end religious extremism from the country since 2018. The Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative, sponsored by the Pakistan government, has played an important role as the national counter-terrorism narrative in challenging the menaces of terrorism and extremism as well as ensuring peace and stability in the society through national integration.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative talks about national integration which is achieved through a process of national cohesion, stability, prosperity, strength and feeling of being united as a nation, an essential prerequisite for the survival of a country. Pakistan has been confronting the challenge of national integration due to multi-ethnic and multi-linguistic population residing in different regions of country.

The current situation demands active involvement of important stakeholders to adopt measures for strengthening national integrity in order to achieve lasting peace and stability. Only a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of their religion or faith; the interfaith harmony is the way forward towards peace and prosperity in the society in line with the spirit of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan.

Also, the narrative seeks to promote political accommodation of diversity and a culture of tolerance and harmony through a dialogue across all kinds of divides. It states that building bridges of cooperation, positive interaction, dialogue and mutual sharing are required rather than erecting barriers and walls that divide the society and cause mutual distrust and conflict.

The narrative seeks to empower women and the youth with the hope that it will change the dynamics of their homes and communities and eventually lead to promotion of peace and tolerance in the society.

One objective is to bring youth from all over the country to a single platform to help them develop their leadership skills, highlight issues, understand the challenges, and equip young individuals with solutions by engaging them in local communities for a positive social change.

On issues like violence, terrorism and extremism, the narrative seeks the nation should be on one platform to combat the menace of intolerance and prejudices. The nation can develop patriotism and love for the country through education, equity, justice and by developing a strong social system. There is a need for promoting interfaith harmony among the people of various sects through dialogue and community-based activities.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that ongoing efforts to bring madaris into fold of mainstream national education system will open avenues for madaris students to excel in contemporary career streams. He was recently talking to a delegation of high achiever students in intermediate examination belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemaate-Madaris Pakistan, who met the army chief. General Bajwa emphasised the students to continue work hard and contribute towards prosperous and progressive Pakistan and be part of society as useful citizens.

In line with the narrative, the federal cabinet has accorded approval to implementation of an agreement signed between the federal government and the Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) to introduce reforms in madaris working in different parts of the country.

According to the decisions taken by the cabinet, the subject of madaris has been shifted from Ministry of Religious Affairs to Ministry of Education. Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed all the ministries to support education ministry in implementation of the reforms process.

Under the plan, the Directorate of Religious Education at Ministry of Education will set up 12 regional offices for registration of madaris across country. The registration process will be completed in a month’s time. An initial budget of Rs1.86 billion has been approved for the initiative.

Under the reforms package, the registered madaris will be allowed to open bank accounts. Government will provide four teachers to each madrassa on need basis. The teachers will be drawing a monthly salary of Rs15,000. Till the time new registration is completed, previous registration under the Societies Registration Act 1860, will also be acceptable.

The decision to introduce major reforms in curriculum of over 30,000 madaris has been taken as part of the government’s strategy to dismantle the extremist networks in the country as well as equip madrassa students with modern skills in order to include them in the national mainstream wherein vast career opportunities may be available for them at par with those graduating from colleges and universities. The government will bear the financial burden to introduce these major reforms in madaris which are still a major source of education for the poor children.