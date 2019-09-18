close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
AFP
September 18, 2019

Fury ‘ready for war’ against Wilder

Sports

LONDON: Tyson Fury claims he is “ready for war” with Deontay Wilder after the British heavyweight survived two severe cuts in his weekend win over Otto Wallin.

Fury needed 47 stitches following the Las Vegas bout, which saw Wallin take his rival to 12 rounds before the Briton eventually secured a unanimous points decision victory. The 31-year-old former world heavyweight champion was taken to the University Medical Center of South Nevada with a gaping gash over his right eye and another smaller one on the eyelid.

Speaking to BBC Sport before leaving Las Vegas, Fury said: “I went to the hospital, had a few stitches, went home and had an early night. “Then I’ve got up, gone to the casino, won five grand, had a few beers and now I’m going to have a few more beers.” Fury fought for more than nine rounds with one of the cuts.

The injury prompted promoter Frank Warren to say a proposed February rematch with Wilder could be delayed if Fury does not heal adequately. “If it doesn’t heal well the fight may have to be pushed back,” Warren said.

