Russian soldiers injured in clash with N Korea fishing boat

MOSCOW: Three Russian coast guards were injured on Tuesday in a clash with North Korean fishing boats in the Sea of Japan, Russia’s FSB security service said. The FSB told the Interfax news agency that the border guards spotted two North Korean boats, one of which carried out an "armed attack" on them. The vessel involved had more than 45 people on board and led to three coastal guards being injured with "varying degrees of severity."