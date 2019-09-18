Power to the union

If we look at our students’ political history we would come to know how they have been fighting with dictators, authoritarians and fascists. Their courage never faltered. Students’ unions were banned from their activities in 1977 in the period of dictator Ziaul Haq. Since then, universities have been unable to produce scholars but they do produce extremists due to lack of political awareness.

Students have always tried to establish the egalitarian society. They are harassed, threatened and blackmailed during their times in universities. Such suppression cannot go on much longer. Teachers have their unions too, but if we students protest against fee hikes or lack of clean water or maladministration of the university and their incompetence then we are accused of being criminals and troublemakers. Now it is the responsibility of students to get their unions restored and continue their endless struggle for their rights in order to establish an egalitarian society. Our prime minister used to talk about education and students’ rights but he has failed to reform education policies. Restoration of unions is one of the most serious challenges facing students these days. We have to challenge the existing authorities against inequity and an unfair system.

Khaleel Jatoi

Dadu