Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

64 prisoners released from Camp Jail

National

APP
LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah alonge with lawyers on Monday visited

Camp Jail and released 64 prisoners involved in petty offenses.

The Judge visited different sections of the jail including kitchen, hospital and juvenile ward. He expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security arrangements in the jail.

