64 prisoners released from Camp Jail

LAHORE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah alonge with lawyers on Monday visited
Camp Jail and released 64 prisoners involved in petty offenses.
The Judge visited different sections of the jail including kitchen, hospital and juvenile ward. He expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security arrangements in the jail.
