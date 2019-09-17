District admin directed to resolve issues faced by public

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the district administrations to resolve the issues faced by the public on a priority basis, warning that all those

found negligent in their duties will be proceeded against as per law.

All the departments and institutions would have to perform as per the aspirations of the public. The government would not compromise in this regard, he stated while chairing the performance review meeting of the district administrations of the province. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, all commissioners and deputy commissioners.

According to an official handout, the chief minister particularly directed to keep a vigilant eye over Patwar Khanas to facilitate the people. He directed that action against encroachments and price hike should continue in all districts. Mahmood Khan said he would extend all-out support to district administrations and himself monitor the performance. He directed to initiate the comparative analysis of the performance of district administrations to assess the development achieved on a periodical basis. The chief minister stressed that performance report of the priority sectors including health, education and police should be presented on a monthly basis. He ordered crackdown against the corrupt Patwaris throughout the province, adding no political interference or influence would be tolerated in this regard. The chief minister was informed about the performance of district administrations in various sectors among which district Lakki Marwat secured top position meeting 95 per cent of the set performance indicators.

According to details 86 per cent complaints were resolved lodged by citizens in the Pakistan Citizen Portal whereas the ratio of citizen satisfaction stood at 48 per cent. It was informed that 97 factories manufacturing plastic bags were sealed and more than 50 kg polythene bags were confiscated. Moreover, 113 kanal of land was recovered during June through anti-encroachment drive whereas 130 kanals were recovered in July and 473 kanals in August. The CM was briefed about the plantation drive, cleanliness of washrooms at petrol pumps and CNG stations, removal of illegal speed backers, action against illegal stone crushing plants, resolution of revenue cases, improvement in bus stops and action against hoarders. Mahmood Khan distributed gave away certificates to the best performing deputy commissioners who included those from Haripur, Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Mardan and some assistant commissioners. ?