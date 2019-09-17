close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Man injures paramour of wife in court

National

OKARA: A man and his accomplice Monday injured an alleged paramour of his wife in the court during their divorce trial. Muhammad Sharif was attending a divorce case filed by his wife Tahira Nasim of village Mangan in the court of Civil Judge Mudassar Sandhu against him.

During the trial Sharif and his wife exchanged harsh words and when Ghulam Shabir, her alleged paramour, intervened, Sharif and his accomplice Waris Ali injured him with an iron rod. Police arrested Sharif and Waris and removed Shabir to DHQ Hospital.

