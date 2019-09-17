Civil society members hail KP Assembly resolution on HRs Defenders protection

PESHAWAR: The civil society members have hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for passing a unanimous resolution for the protection of Human Rights Defenders in the province.

The resolution was moved by Asia Saleh Khattak, a ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf woman Member Provincial Assembly from the Karak

district.

It was jointly signed by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science, Technology and Information Technology, and women MPAs Asia Asad and Ayesha Naeem of the provincial assembly.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has unanimously supported the resolution to prevent human rights violations and abuses against human rights defenders also including teachers and journalists.

The Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) in KP called a positive development and termed it as a significant step towards the recognition and protection of human rights defenders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The resolutions read, “Human Rights Defenders take a central place in the area of Human Rights. In Pakistan, violation of human rights are ubiquitous and rampant and are frequently reported in media. The Human Rights Defenders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are playing a courageous role in promoting and protecting human rights at all risks, therefore government needs to take concrete actions for the safety and wellbeing of Human Rights Defenders.”

The resolution stated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly recognizes, respects, protects, promotes and fulfils the right of everyone, individually or in association with others, to promote and to strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms, at the provincial levels.

“We affirm the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms as ensured in the constitution of Pakistan. This house resolves that as per the recommendation of the Human Rights Policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2018) there shall be specific legislation to provide protection to Human Rights Defenders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” stated the resolution.

MPA Asia Khattak said that the essence behind this resolution is Article 1, UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders according to which everyone has the right, individually and in association with others, to promote and to strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms at provincial, national and international level.

Qamar Naseem, a Human Rights Defenders termed the move a historic one. He said that the passage of this resolution by KP Assembly would encourage HRDs in the province. He urged the provincial and federal government to take genuine and effective measures for the protection of human rights defenders.

Taimur Kamal, coordinator for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network said the CSOs appreciated the commitment of the KP Assembly. He hoped the provincial government would fulfil their obligations under international human rights law and enforce respect for the right to freedom of action for human rights defenders to ensure a safe environment for HRDs to carry out their peaceful and legitimate work.