Parents decry 100pc raise in students’ fee

RAWALPINDI: The parents of students were bewildered when they received voucher of fees with 100 percent sudden increase by an administration of a school and college of Taxila Cantt.

The parents said that sudden 100 percent raise in students’ fees by an administration of school and college has exposed the promises and claims of PTI government to make education free and increase literacy rate, says a press release on Monday. The parents said that such a step is not less than murder of future of those students.

The parents have appealed to the high-ups to save the future of their children by forcing the administration of school and college of Taxila Cantt to withdraw such unfair raise in fees and bring it at old level.