5 ACs appointed

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner Islamabad in exercise of powers of Board of Revenue has made five newly appointed Assistant Commissioners as Addl Collectors of Revenue. This move has been done to improve management and ensure better supervision of revenue department. Now ACs will directly supervise the work of naib tehslidars in Islamabad.

At the same time the Chief Commissioner has issued directions for timelines regarding disposal of cases. From today onwards cause list of cases will be uploaded on website.

Moreover decisions will also be uploaded. Necessary instructions to this effect have also been issued.