Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

Hindu mob attacks Muslim family in Aligarh

National

NEW DELHI: Four members of a Muslim family had been injured after a mob of at least 10 unidentified people attacked them in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh, state Indian media reported on Monday.

The attack took place because of the Muslim family’s religious identity at the platform of the Aligarh railway station on Sunday afternoon, The Hindu newspaper said in a report.

According to a case registered by the police two men and two women belonging to the family were injured with one person sustaining a head injury after being hit with a stone. The injured were shifted to the hospital following the incident.

