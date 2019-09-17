China expects UN’s active role in Int’l affairs

BEIJING: China is looking forward a pro-active role of the United Nations in the international affairs for achieving the desired goal of promoting peace, stability and prosperity World over.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying at a regular news conference here on Monday. At the outset, she said the 74th UN General Assembly will open at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 17, and a general debate will be held on the 24th.

High-level meetings such as the UN Climate Action Summit and the Sustainable Development Goals Summit will be held. The spokesperson announced that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead a delegation to attend the general debate of the UN General Assembly and attend the UN Climate Action Summit and the Sustainable Development Goals Summit as Special Representative of President Xi Jinping.

Hua Chunying added, a series of multi- and bilateral activities will also be held. State Councilor Wang Yi will comprehensively introduce the road and achievements of the new China in the past 70 years, expound China's foreign policy and its basic propositions on the current international situation and major international and regional issues, and demonstrate China's firm support for multilateralism and the United Nations.