1,453 people held over violence since June: police

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police said on Monday that a total of 1,453 people, aged between 12 and 72, have been arrested in violent protests in Hong Kong since June 9.

Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of Hong Kong Police Public Relations Branch, said at a press briefing on Monday that a large number of rioters ignored the police’s objection and assembled illegally in Admiralty, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and North Point in Hong Kong Island on Sunday.

At around 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, rioters started to throw bricks and hard objects into different government buildings. “They threw over 80 petrol bombs at civilians, police officers and public properties. Even the specialized crowd management vehicle was set on fire,” Tse said.

On Sunday afternoon, two police officers in Wan Chai came under attack of petrol bombs thrown by around 20 rioters. The two decisively held up their revolvers to protect themselves. Tse stressed that the acts of the officers was justified and effective in dispersing the rioters.