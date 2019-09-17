Sherry questions NAB for closing Malam Jabba case

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to give a close inquiry on Malam Jabba scam.

“The NAB has decided to give a clean chit to Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak in a Malam Jabba case,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Senator Sherry Rehman while expressing her strong reservation on the NAB said that one hand the NAB was giving clean chits to the government ministers and on the other hand putting the opposition into jail in the name of investigations.

She said opinion of the Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on the NAB seems correct. She said that NAB was involved in political engineering.

The Vice President of the PPP Parliamentarians said the NAB laws were being used only to target opposition parties.

Senator Sherry Rehman warned that the double standards of the NAB would not be accepted.

“The political victimization in the name of accountability not accepted as the NAB has been turned into the B-team of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf,” she said.