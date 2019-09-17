Several PPP, ANP, JUI-F workers join PTI

NOWSHERA: Several activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and provincial Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, former tehsil nazim Ahad Khattak and others welcomed the new entrants and placed party caps on their heads.

Shahi Khan, Mumtaz Khan, Ilyas Khan, and Sardar Khan from the PPP while Amjad Khan, Inayat Khan, Fakhre Alam from JUI-F and Malik Wilayat Khan, Malik Haroon Khan, Sartaj Khan and Sajid Khan from the ANP joined the PTI.