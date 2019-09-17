Khassadar, Levies personnel demand police status

BARA: The Khassadar and Levies personnel in the Khyber tribal district on Monday categorically rejected the Levies and Khassadar Act, 2019.

They made the demand at a gathering in the Jirga Hall in Landikotal in Khyber district. The district police officer (DPO), the member of provincial assembly from North Waziristan, Mir Kalam Khan Wazir and from Khyber, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, political workers, tribal elders, members of civil society and Khassadar and Levies personnel were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers, including MPAs Shafiq Afridi and Mir Kalam Khan Wazir, chairman ex-Khassadar-Levies action committee Said Jalal Wazir, Pakistan People’s Party Khyber president Malik Nadim Afridi, local elder Malik Masal Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jahangir Afridi and others said that after merging Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khassadar and Levies personnel were granted police status through the Police Act, 2017. They recalled that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Khan had given badges of the police to the Khassadar and Levies personnel.