30 kilns switch over to zigzag technology

FAISALABAD: Some 30 kilns are converted to zigzag technology in the district to ensure clean environment.According to a spokesman for the environment protection department, the department has issued notices to 467 kiln owners in the district and directed them to adopt zigzag technology. He said the owners were reluctant to adopt the new technology. However, teams of environment department after hectic efforts succeeded in convincing them to adopt zigzag technology.