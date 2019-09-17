close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

PIA post-Haj operation completes

National

LAHORE: The PIA post-Haj operation of bringing back more than 82,000 Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia completed successfully. This year, PIA carried more than 82,000 Hujjaj which was 25 percent more than the previous year. It operated flights from Jeddah and Madinah to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot. The Hujjaj of Sukkur and Rahim Yar khan were transported via Karachi and Lahore. The overall flight regularity and punctuality of flights during pre and post Haj operation remained above 90 percent. Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan and PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik congratulated the PIA team members on the successful completion of the operation.

