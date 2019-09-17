close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Fruit vendor tortured: Mozang police dragging feet on FIR

National

LAHORE: Mozang police are using delaying tactics to register FIR against the accused persons who severely tortured a fruit vendor over a property dispute. Police high-ups have taken notice of the incident and sought report from SP Civil Lines. The victim Shahid is a fruit vendor and does his work with honesty. His whole emphasis is on the education of his children. His son got a BBA degree; one daughter did B.Com and another daughter is also doing B.Com. His family members injured him in his house in the Mozang police limits Sunday night. Matter was brought to the notice of Mozang SHO Hafiz Tariq. Police reached there and took the injured man to Old Anarkali Police Station, where he was harassed and threatened. Later he was taken to Mozang Police Station and was forced to forgive the accused persons. He was not taken to a hospital for medical examination. Further investigation is under way.

