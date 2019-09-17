KP withdraws decision on compulsory hijab for schoolgirls

PESHAWAR: Widespread condemnation in the social media forced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw its decision of making hijab compulsory at government girls’ schools hours after it was taken.

According to reliable sources, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the issue and asked secretary, elementary and secondary education department, to withdraw the decision forthwith as the situation in the province was not that bad to implement such dress codes.

Earlier, all the public sector schools across the province had been directed to observe pardah by using abaya.

Separate notifications to this effect were issued by the district education offices of various districts.

One such notification was issued by the office of district education office (female), Peshawar on Monday.

“All the heads of government middle, high and higher secondary schools of district Peshawar are directed to properly follow school timing and instruct all the students to use gown, abaya, chadar to veil, conceal, cover up themselves in order to protect them from any unethical incident,” the notification said.

Advisor to the chief minister on education, Ziaullah Bangash had said that the dress code would be observed across the province. It would help reduce incidents of harassments of girls and unethical incidents, he had added.