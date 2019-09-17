close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Jirga opposes: Swat Expressway construction on agricultural land

National

MINGORA: A grand jirga attended by the residents of the four tehsils of the Swat district here on Monday asked the government to construct the Swat Expressway along the Swat River instead of building it on fertile agricultural land.

The jirga was held in Kanju town which was largely attended by the general people and notables belonging to Kabal, Barikot, Matta and Khwazakhela tehsils in Swat to express the reservations about the road project. The jirga members vowed not to allow the government to construct the expressway on the agricultural land in the four tehsils of the district. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waqar Khan, Rafiqur Rahman, Jahangir Khan, Rahat Ali, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Qaimos Khan, Fatehullah Khan, Siraj Khan and a large number of local elders and notables attended the jirga.

A local lawyer, Feroz Shah Khan Advocate, conducted the proceedings of the jirga.

The jirga threatened that the local people would launch agitation if the government did not change the route of the expressway. The participants of the jirga asked the government to construct the expressway along the Swat River. They also lauded the efforts of MPA Waqar Khan for raising the issue on the floor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

