Woman axed to death for ‘honour’

FAISALABAD: A man axed to death his wife for honour in Chak 206/RB, Khurrianwala, on Monday.

Shabbir Ahmad suspected the character of his wife and on the day of the incident he allegedly killed her with an axe. Police have registered a case against him.

NTU INKS MOU WITH UZBEK VARSITY: The National Textile University (NTU) Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NIET University, Uzbekistan, for exchange of faculty and students.

Prof Dr Tamvir Hussain, Rector NTU Faisalabad and Senator Odiljon Mamatkarimov, Rector, NIET University, Uzbekistan, signed the MoU.

A 5-member delegation of the Uzbek varsity comprising Rector Odiljon and Vice Chancellor Avazbek Obidov, Dean of Faculty Umarjon Melibaev, Mansurjon Mansurjon, Specialist of Foreign Languages NIET reached Faisalabad to sign the accord.

NTU Rector Prof Dr Tavir Hussain was assisted by DrYasir Nawab, Dean Faulty of Engineering, Dr Zafar Jawaid, Director Human and Social Sciences and Registrar, Suleman Saif on the occasion.

FIA DETAINS THREE PASSENGERS: FIA on Monday arrested three passengers from the airport who intended to go to Germany and Qatar on ‘fake passports’.The FIA detained accused Haider Shirazi of Okara and Muhammad Hussain of Burewala who wanted to move to Germany, and Fasih Haider who intended to fly to Qatar on fictitious passports and other traveling documents.

THREE DIE: Three people died in separate road accidents on Monday. Shabbir Ahmad of Kohala village (Chak 22/GB) was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit him near Chak 139/GB, Samundri, leaving him dead on the spot. Motorcyclist Adil Riaz was hit by a tractor-trolley near Khurrianwala and died instantly.

Shahadat Ali of Khuddian Warraiachan was moving in a vehicle when a truck hit the vehicle near Khanoana Bypass, leaving him dead on the spot and two others wounded critically.