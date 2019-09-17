Youth held for blackmailing boy

GUJRANWALA: The FIA cyber crime wing Monday arrested a youth on charges of assaulting and blackmailing a student in Qilla Kalarwala. Reportedly, accused Ahmed assaulted sexually a 9th class boy (S) and made a movie of him to blackmail him. The father of the victim sought FIA help and the cyber crime wing of the FIA arrested the accused and recovered objectionable video from his possession.

YOUTH KILLED: A youth was murdered over a property dispute at Nokhar. Abdul Rehman had a property issue with his uncle Shahbaz. On the day of the incident, Abdul Rehman and his friend Luqman were attacked by Shahbaz. Abdul Rehman and Luqman sustained critical bullet injuries and Luqman died at hospital and Abdul Rehman was shifted to Lahore due to his critical condition.