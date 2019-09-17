close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Youth held for blackmailing boy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The FIA cyber crime wing Monday arrested a youth on charges of assaulting and blackmailing a student in Qilla Kalarwala. Reportedly, accused Ahmed assaulted sexually a 9th class boy (S) and made a movie of him to blackmail him. The father of the victim sought FIA help and the cyber crime wing of the FIA arrested the accused and recovered objectionable video from his possession.

YOUTH KILLED: A youth was murdered over a property dispute at Nokhar. Abdul Rehman had a property issue with his uncle Shahbaz. On the day of the incident, Abdul Rehman and his friend Luqman were attacked by Shahbaz. Abdul Rehman and Luqman sustained critical bullet injuries and Luqman died at hospital and Abdul Rehman was shifted to Lahore due to his critical condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan