IHK matter of survival for Pakistan: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday called for unity among different segments of society, including religious and political, to effectively highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

Speaking at an All Parties Kashmir conference here, she said there were close bonds between the Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people, adding that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

She said Kashmir was not a political issue but a matter of survival of Pakistan. “It is a matter of pride for the nation that a daring leader in the form of Imran Khan is today the prime minister of Pakistan, who has openly challenged Indian PM Modi,” she said.

Talking about the government’s endeavours to project Kashmir issue, particularly after August 5 illegal actions of Indian regime, she said it was for the first that the European Parliament had discussed the issue of Pakistan. She continued that the declaration issued by the Human Rights Council was a big success of Pakistan. However, she emphasised that there was a lot to be done yet for settlement of Kashmir issue as per the UN Council resolutions. India, she noted, had unleashed a wave of oppression in the Held Kashmir but the Kashmiri people there were standing firm with regard to their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

She said, “It is part of our faith that oppression perishes when it exceeds limits”. Dr. Awan contended that the government had effectively highlighted Kashmir dispute at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and achieved diplomatic successes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, had in unequivocal terms exposed the fascist face of Modi government. She said Imran Khan will effectively raise the voice of Kashmiris in the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, in tweets, she said the government's steps for prosperity of people and national development had started yielding results. She said the government was implementing the agenda of economic reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and taking measures to improve the country’s economic condition. She explained that enhancement of tax revenue and reduction in fiscal deficit were the government’s priorities, adding that Rs580 billion tax in the first two months of the current fiscal year had been collected against Rs509 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Moreover, she said six lakh more people had filed tax returns. “The credit for this success goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who for the first time turned tax revenue collection into a national movement,” she said. Dr. Awan noted it was for the first time that the government income, not of rulers, was increasing.

“This is a good news for the country and the nation,” she remarked.

She said 73 percent reduction in the current account deficit was a major achievement, while there had been a significant increase in exports and decrease in imports.

She said Rs70 billion had been received from two cellular companies under license fee, and another Rs70 billion was expected to come from another cellular company.

As a whole, she noted Rs200 billion would be received from this sector, adding that the government was striving to promote economic activities and facilities the business community.

Dr. Awan said the government had reduced its expenditures and no supplementary grant was approved during the two months, and the government saved Rs246 billion due to appreciation in the currency value during the last few weeks.