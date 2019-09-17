Fake accounts case: NAB summons Sindh CM in Karachi today

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi in fake bank accounts case on Tuesday (today).

According to sources, a five-member Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the NAB Rawalpindi has reached Karachi to investigate Mr. Shah.

Sources said the CIT was also probing the role of Murad Ali Shah as Sindh finance minister in the sale of Thatta Sugar Mills and Dawood Sugar Mills as payments were made through the fake bank accounts.

Murad was also accused of giving subsidy to the sugar mills of Omni Group during his tenure as finance minister.

Recently, Sindh Bank Vice President Nadeem Altaf agreed to become NAB’s witness in the fake accounts case. Meanwhile, speaking in the Sindh Assembly on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said those intending to harm the Sindh province would also harm the federation.

Shah said the people of Sindh and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had kept those with separatist ideologies at an arm’s length and warned those trying to change the current status of Karachi by constituting committees.

He said the constitution of new committees for Karachi was an unconstitutional move adding that the federal government had no authority to meddle in Sindh’s affairs.

A resolution against the federally-approved Karachi committees was unanimously approved by the House.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday again made it clear that the ongoing accountability process was free of political interference for the first time in the country’s history and would continue unhindered adding that there would be no deal with corrupt elements.

He asserted this during a meeting with former law minister and senior PTI leader Babar Awan here.

Consultations were held on a host of issues, including the accountability process, law reforms, constitutional matters and premier’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and then his address to the UN General Assembly.

A statement issued by the PTI central media cell quoted Khan as saying, “No deal, no compromise” ruling out the possibility of a deal with those facing corruption cases and references.

Imran told Awan that presently the focus of the PTI government was on Kashmir issue and the evolving situation in the IOK in the backdrop of Indian PM Modi’s unconstitutional steps in total disregard to the UN resolutions, world conventions and laws.

Awan said those spreading reports of a deal on accountability would be disappointed, as the prime minister had rejected any such possibility in categorical terms. He said the nation would soon witness positive results.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said the government’s aggressive strategy on the issue proved to be correct and the world community had for first time been effectively apprised of the Kashmir problem.

Meanwhile, reviewing progress on the New Balakot City Project during a federal cabinet meeting here, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday declared public-private partnership as a model for launching new city projects.

Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Revenue Hammad Aznar, Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem and other senior officials attended the cabinet meeting.

The premier was apprised about the New Balakot City Project and the way forward towards addressing legal, administrative and financial issues which stalled the project’s steady progress.

The strategy to transform the new city into a tourism hub and modern business residence city hosting local gemstones mining industry was also discussed.

Appreciating the efforts being made to revive the stalled project, Khan said location of the new city carried huge potential for attracting local as well as international tourism and thus would contribute significantly towards the GDP.

Underscoring the need for tapping huge potential of the country in tourism sector, the prime minister said development of tourism hubs at various tourist sites would not only highlight the country’s tourism potential, but also lead to creation of greater job opportunities for the people.

Khan directed that the public-private partnership model should be followed during the development of new city. He further directed that the issues regarding settlement of claims should be taken up on priority to ensure seamless implementation of the project.