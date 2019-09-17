Normalise IHK situation, Indian SC to Modi

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Supreme Court has ordered Modi-government to restore normalcy in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).The Indian top court has also ordered provision of healthcare facilities to people of IHK, restoration of communication channels, re-opening of educational institutions and business activities.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued these orders while hearing a petition filed by child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha, first Chairperson of the National Commission for Child Rights (NCPCR), stating that there have been reports about the abduction of children by Indian forces’ personnel during house raids in the occupied valley.

The petitioners have submitted that there have been certain reports specific to children, which describe violations that include loss of life and liberty and that the reports are serious enough to merit judicial review of the situation with respect to children and to enforce and monitor certain immediate corrective action.

The Supreme Court also sought a report from Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice on allegations that people are finding it difficult to approach the high court.

The Indian chief justice said he will visit IHK personally, if needed, to check on allegations of human rights abuses amid security restrictions that have been in place since August 5, when Indian government ended special status of IHK.

The Indian Supreme Court also allowed former chief minister of IHK and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit IHK.

However, he will not be allowed to hold any political rallies during his visit. The Supreme Court allowed Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar with riders. Azad had moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to visit IHK to enquire about the wellbeing of his family members. His plea was taken up by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

Azad had tried to visit IHK after the abrogation of IHK special status, but was sent back from the airport by authorities.

In his petition before the top court, he also sought permission to check on social conditions in IHK after the clampdown imposed by the authorities in the aftermath of the revocation of provisions of Article 370.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his reaction on the development said the verdict of the Indian top court was an affirmation of the stance Pakistan had taken on the issue of IHK.

In a statement, the minister said India stood divided after the Indian Supreme Court ordered New Delhi to restore normalcy in IHK. Qureshi said that the verdict passed by the court actually represented the division of opinion in India over the polarising policies of premier Modi.

Qureshi said the European Parliament will hold debate on Kashmir issue today (Tuesday).

He said international media has rejected the Indian stance on the situation in IHK. The minister said Kashmiri people are staging protest all over the world against Indian atrocities and curfew. He demanded that Hurriyat leadership detained by the Indian forces should be released.