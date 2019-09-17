close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Faran Gymkhana advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

LAHORE: Faran Gymkhana entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Sabzazar Lions by 77 runs in a match played at the Mehran Block Ground.

Scores: Faran Gymkhana 273/8 in 40 overs (Tayyab 153*, M Zeeshan 25, M Umer 33, Ansar Aziz 3/25, Hassan Nisar 2/63). Sabzazar Lions 196 all out in 34.3 overs (Zaigham Shah 43, Abdullah 85, Abbas 23*,Waseem Raza 4/28, Mateen 2/47, Tahir Abbas 2/8).

