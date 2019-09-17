Saints fall to Rams in NFL grudge match

LOS ANGELES: Another officiating insult was nothing compared to the hand injury to quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday as the New Orleans Saints fell 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL playoff rematch.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another TD. The Los Angeles defense held the Saints without an offensive touchdown in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, when a missed pass interference call cost New Orleans a Super Bowl shot.

The highly anticipated grudge match took an unexpected turn when Brees’s throwing hand, his right, hit Rams defender Aaron Donald’s hand, hurting the quarterback’s thumb in the first half. Brees sat out the rest of the game, and said afterward he’d be seeking further medical guidance. Sunday’s game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum saw the Saints again come up on the wrong side of a poor call, when Cameron Jordan returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown that didn’t count because the play was initially ruled an incomplete pass.

Video review showed Goff had fumbled, but since the whistle had been blown to end the play, the TD didn’t count.Saints coach Sean Payton was furious, but said later his team’s real problem was 11 penalties that cost them 87 yards and a bevy of missed tackles and other mistakes.

Brees wasn’t the only Super Bowl-winning quarterback to make an early exit.Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger departed with an elbow injury at halftime against the Seattle Seahawks, who departed Pittsburgh with a 28-26 victory.

There were close calls also for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.The Texans emerged 13-12 winners over Jacksonville after Houston’s Justin Reid stopped Jags running back Leonard Fournette on a two-point conversion effort with 36 seconds left.