Tue Sep 17, 2019
AFP
September 17, 2019

India woman player reports fixing approach

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2019

NEW DELHI: A member of the India women team was allegedly approached to fix matches earlier this year.

The alleged incident, which the player reported to the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU), took place in February, ahead of the limited-overs home series against England. The ACU has registered a first-information report (FIR) with the Bengaluru police against two individuals, Rakesh Bafna and Jitendra Kothari, for the alleged approach. The case has been registered under four sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 420, which pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. “Today, we have got an FIR registered against two people in Bengaluru,” Ajit Singh Shekhawat, who heads the BCCI’s ACU, told media on Monday.

“The FIR pertains to an approach that was made to one of the women cricketers of the team. She reported the approach to us and even recorded the conversation she had with one of the accused over the telephone.”

According to the report, Kothari, claiming to be a sports manager, got in touch with the player last year. In February, when the player was undergoing recovery sessions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Kothari put her through to Bafna.

