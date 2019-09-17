Batsmen dominate in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: It was a day of batsmen on day three of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy matches at three venues of the country on Monday.

Central Punjab were in dire straits despite Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali and Ahmed Shehzad’s half-centuries here Gaddafi Stadium.

Central Punjab were 348 for five in reply to Southern Punjab’s mammoth first-innings score of 467 when stumps were drawn on day three. Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad celebrated their call-up in the 20-player provisional squad for this month’s series against Sri Lanka by hitting impressive half-centuries. Umar Akmal hit a blistering 89 with 10 fours and two sixes, while Ahmed, who started the day at the score of 22, was dismissed after scoring 63 from 168 balls with eight fours. Azhar Ali was the other batsman to get to a half-century, scoring 73 off 157 balls with 10 fours. He had started the day at 20 and together with Ahmed, put on 130 runs for the first wicket, which came to an end in the afternoon session when the former captain nicked Aamer Yamin’s wide delivery to wicketkeeper Adnan Akmal.

Central Punjab, trailing by 119 runs, find themselves in a pickle in the first round match. By the virtue of dismissing all Southern Punjab batsmen in the first innings, Central Punjab have three bonus points in the bag. At UBL Sports Complex Karachi Balochistan’s opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq smacked a brilliant but patient 111 in Balochistan’s 193 for three.

It was Imam’s fifth first-class century as Balochistan crawled to 191 on a penultimate day of the four-day match against Sindh. At stumps, Imam was batting on 111 but Balochistan were still 282 runs behind Sindh’s first innings score of 473 for five declared. In 90 overs today, the visitors scored 175 runs for the loss of three wickets. For Sindh, Kashif Bhatti took two wickets for 61 runs.

Brief scores: Sindh vs Balochistan: Sindh 473-5d, 169.5 overs (Abid Ali 249*, Khurram Manzoor 105, Sarfaraz Ahmed 44*, Asad Shafiq 37; Yasir Shah 3-127). Balochistan 191-3, 98 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 111 not out, Haris Sohail 24, Azeem Ghumman 21, Imran Farhat 16 not out, Kashif Bhatti 2-61).

At Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were firmly in control of their match against Northern. Led by left-arm spinner Zohaib Khan and Test paceman Junaid Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowlers sent Northern packing for 262 in90.3 overs in the first innings. And with a commanding 264-run lead, Mohammad Rizwan asked the Imad Wasim-led Northern to follow on.

Northern were 105-2 in their second innings at the close of the third day’s play. They still require another 159 runs to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bat again. The unbeaten batsmen at the stumps were Umar Amin (32) and Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail Nazir (21).

Openers Haider Ali (27) and Afaq Raheem (21) were the batsmen dismissed. Zohaib and Adil Amin shared Northern second innings wickets thus far.Earlier, Northern batsmen wilted under pressure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s mammoth first innings score of 526-9 declared.

Brief scores: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 526-9d, 136.4 overs (M Rizwan 176, Ashfaq Ahmed 106, Adil Amin 73, Iftikhar Ahmed 35, Fakhar Zaman 33, Sahibzada Farhan 29; Shadab Khan 4-151)

Northern 262 all-out, 90.3 overs (Haider Ali 99, Imad Wasim 33, Afaq Raheem 25, Umar Amin 20; Zohaib Khan 3-21, Junaid Khan 3-40, Irfan Khan 2-69) and 105-2, 39 overs (Umar Amin 32 not out, Haider Ali 27, Rohail Nazir 21 not out, Afaq Raheem 21).