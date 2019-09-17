Mugabe gets low-key farewell in home village

KUTAMA, Zimbabwe: The remains of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who died on September 6, arrived in his home village on Monday for a subdued farewell at a dusty sports field after a weekend state funeral with African leaders in the capital.

Mugabe, who died aged 95 on a medical trip to Singapore, stayed in power for nearly four decades until a 2017 coup ended his increasingly autocratic rule. His death has left Zimbabwe deeply split over the legacy of a man once praised as an anti-colonial liberation icon, but whose regime was defined by brutal repression and economic chaos.

He was given a state funeral on Saturday, but the return of Mugabe´s body to his place of birth northwest of the capital was a low-key event. The brown coffin with silver trimmings was placed under a small white tent surrounded by marquees sheltering about 1,000 people. Another 1,000 had gathered in the midday sun at a business area about 10 kilometres (six miles) from Mugabe´s homestead. Led by Mugabe´s two sons — Robert Jr and Bellarmine — hundreds of villagers filed past the casket surrounded by wreaths of white flowers.

“He has left a void, a big void. It´s a gap that no one can fill,” Mhedziso Chibatamoto, 44, wearing a red and grey tailored shirt with a portrait of Mugabe. Dozens of boys from Kutama High School, Mugabe´s old school, wearing blue blazers joined the mourners.

A young woman waved a giant poster of Mugabe´s portrait with the caption “hero”. A group of women placed in front of the VIP area four clay pots and a calabash gourd, part of local funeral rites.

Before the cortege arrived, mourners were handed shirts, scarves and other clothes bearing images of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former long-time ally who turned against Mugabe in his 2017 ouster. That sparked an angry response from some. One unidentified ZANU-PF ruling party official took the microphone, complaining it was not a rally.

“It´s wrong. This is about Mugabe,” said local resident Nhamo Mashonganyika, who donned a red beret with Mugabe´s portrait on front. Many Mugabe family members are bitter over his ouster and the role played by Mnangagwa, who was elected president soon after Mugabe was toppled.